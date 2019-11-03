|
Dr. Stuart Fine
Milwaukee, WI - Dr. Stuart W. Fine, died November 1st, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI at age 81.
Stuart was born June 28, 1938 in Louisville, KY, the younger son of Ruth (nee Wasserman) and Emanuel Fine.
He was educated at Vanderbilt University and received his medical degree at The University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Fine practiced in Milwaukee until 2009, was a founding partner in the Clinic of Urology, and founded the Maimonides Society at the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. He helped establish and continued to volunteer seeing patients at the Walkers Point Community Clinic where he worked up until last week. Since his retirement, he has split his time between Milwaukee and Scottsdale, AZ. in Phoenix, he was a visiting professor at the Mayo Clinic and volunteered at Hospice of the Valley.
Dr. Fine was among the most beloved people in his community, and his professional accomplishments and successes earned him deep respect from all. He was voted among the best urologists in the city by Milwaukee Magazine for many years. He was active and involved in a variety of organizations and activities, but family and friends were his true passion.
He loved to tell stories and jokes and had the knowledge and ability to have a meaningful conversation on a wide range of subjects. It was this ability that gave him lots of pleasure and satisfaction, but more importantly, he was able to make every person he was talking to feel special. He simply loved all people and earnestly found each and every one of them interesting and worth getting to know. Whether you were family, friend, or someone he just met, you felt fortunate to know him. This was a true and unique gift!
Stuart is survived by his wife, Roberta "Bobbe" (nee Blumenfeld) Fine; son, Scott (Nina) Fine; daughters, Debbie (Bill) Lewin and Laura (Eric) Bluman; six grandchildren, David Lewin, Andrea Lewin, Leo Fine, Ruby Fine, Benjamin Bluman, and Liza Bluman; brother, Jerry Fine, and loads of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 3rd at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery, 2615 W. Cleveland Ave., Milwaukee. In lieu of gifts, memorial donations to Walker's Point Community Clinic or Congregation Shalom appreciated. May Stuart's memory be a blessing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019