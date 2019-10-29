Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Stuart H. Nelson


1958 - 2019
Stuart H. Nelson Obituary
Stuart H. Nelson

Louisville - 61, passed away on October 27, 2019.

Stuart was born on August 15, 1958 in Louisville. He loved all things cooking, bourbon, U of K ,and cars; especially mustangs. He will always be remembered as a friend to all and never met a stranger.

Stuart is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Reba Nelson; and sisters, Holly Cissell and Tandy Pullis. Here to carry on his memory are his loving wife, Mindy Raley Nelson; brother, Howard "Mac" Nelson; sister, Sherri Scharton; brother in -law, Ron Cissell; three step children; 5 step grandchildren; 2 nieces; numerous friends; and his beloved fur babies, Shelbie and Fergus.

Visitation will be from 12-8pm on Sunday, November 3rd at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Stuart's life will take place at 10am on Monday, November 4th at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to either Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
