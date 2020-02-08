|
Stuart James Watts
Louisville - Stuart James Watts, 74, of Louisville, KY passed away February 7th after a short battle with cancer. Born in Greenfield, MA he is survived by wife Susan, sons Chris (Emily) and Kyle (Sarah), grandson Liam, and brother, David (Karen).
He is preceded in death by his father Stanley, mother Edith and sister Joyce.
Stuart was a loving husband to his wife of 52 years and a model father to his two sons. His grandson and daughter in laws held special places in his heart. He was a member of Middletown Christian Church. He enjoyed a fulfilling career as an administrator and principal in several JCPS schools. He left a lasting legacy and impression on students, colleagues and the schools he worked in. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Susan and attending his grandson Liam's sporting events and activities. Pa will be remembered as a loving family man, a man of high character and integrity, and a man of faith.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Middletown Christian Church 500 N Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY 40243. https://middletownchristian.org Funeral Services will directly follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery
Ratterman Funeral Home East Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020