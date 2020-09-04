1/1
Stuart L. Haseker
1941 - 2020
Stuart L. Haseker

LOUISVILLE - Stuart L. Haseker, 79, of Louisville, passed away Friday September 4, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on May 31, 1941, to Frank and Hazel Haseker. He graduated from Manual High School.

He is preceded in death by his father Frank and his mother Hazel.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Kay, children, Lisa (Denny) Thomas, Jeff Haseker, Bryan (Lynn) Goranflo, Kimberly (Darron) Colwick, Diana (Tim) Greenier; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and siblings, Ronald (Michelle) Haseker and Gary (Nancy) Haseker.

Visitation will be 1:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday September 6th, 2020 and 9:00am until 11:00am Tuesday September 8th with Funeral Service at 11:00am at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Kosair Charities, Wounded Warriors and Bluegrass Honor Flight.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to all the nurses at CBC Group at Eastpoint, Dr. Charles Webb, Dr. Brooks Jackson and Dr. Scott Young, they were his heros.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
