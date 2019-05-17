Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
2100 US-150
Floyds Knobs, IN
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
2100 US-150
Floyds Knobs, IN
Stuart Newbanks Obituary
Stuart Newbanks

New Albany, IN - Stuart Newbanks, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019.

Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Constance (Ashley) Newbanks; children: Amy Newbanks Letke, Mark Newbanks (Nigel Ashworth) and John Newbanks; grandchildren William and Kyle Letke, and David and Sarah Newbanks.

Stuart is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Hamilton Sr. and Florence Feallock Newbanks, brother Arthur "Bud" Newbanks, sister Elizabeth (Betty) Geddes and infant sister Sarah Newbanks.

Visitation: 2 - 7 PM Sunday: Naville & Seabrook(1119 E Market Street, New Albany, IN) and from 9 -10 AM Monday at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church(2100 US-150, Floyds Knobs IN.). A "Celebration of Life" Service: 10:00 AM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
