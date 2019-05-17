|
Stuart Newbanks
New Albany, IN - Stuart Newbanks, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019.
Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Constance (Ashley) Newbanks; children: Amy Newbanks Letke, Mark Newbanks (Nigel Ashworth) and John Newbanks; grandchildren William and Kyle Letke, and David and Sarah Newbanks.
Stuart is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Hamilton Sr. and Florence Feallock Newbanks, brother Arthur "Bud" Newbanks, sister Elizabeth (Betty) Geddes and infant sister Sarah Newbanks.
Visitation: 2 - 7 PM Sunday: Naville & Seabrook(1119 E Market Street, New Albany, IN) and from 9 -10 AM Monday at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church(2100 US-150, Floyds Knobs IN.). A "Celebration of Life" Service: 10:00 AM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019