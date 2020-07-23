1/1
Suanna Bischoff
1940 - 2020
Suanna Bischoff

Louisville - Suanna W. Bischoff, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born in Washington County, KY on December 1, 1940 to the late Woodrow R. and Nannie Pearl Foster Wohner. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for over 40 years where she also sang in the choir. She was retired from Avis Car Rental and assistant grounds keeper at Audubon Country Club.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Edward Bischoff; sons, Robert Lee, Ronald Evan (Kimberly Ann) and Christopher Jon Bischoff; grandsons, Wesley Edward, Jarred Evan and Joshua Lee Bischoff; granddaughters, Rebecca Shay (Corey Raisor), Brittney Renee and Lindsey Brynne (Adam Breedlove); great grandchildren, Henry and Claire Raisor, Aurora Grace "Rose" Breedlove and Chayn Charles Stotts; and sisters, Dianna Grigsby (Jimmy) and Betty Jane Estle.

Due to Covid-19 precautions a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be given to her church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
