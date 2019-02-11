Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Hindu Temple of Kentucky
4213 Accomack Drive
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Subhash Lonial
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Subhash Chandra Lonial


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Subhash Chandra Lonial Obituary
Dr. Subhash Chandra Lonial

Louisville - Dr. Subhash Chandra Lonial died peacefully on February 9, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital, Louisville, Kentucky. He was born October 8, 1935, in Karachi, British India, to Mrs. Vidya Wanti and Justice Hardayal Hardy. He came to the United States in 1960 to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, and eventually made his home in Louisville Kentucky in 1965. Dr. Lonial obtained several advanced degrees including an MBA and a PhD from the University of Louisville. In his time at the University of Louisville, he served as Chair and Professor of the Department of Marketing and continued as professor emeritus after retirement. He published extensively up until this year and received several teaching awards.

He was an active athlete for much of his life, achieving excellence in diving and swimming, an activity carried on by his grandchildren. He had an avid interest in reading, poetry, mathematics, world travel and history.

Subhash loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Renu, sons Sagar (Jennifer) and Sayar (Stephanie); grandchildren, Hallie and Ben; and sister, Satish Rani Arora.

Service and visitation will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Lousiville, KY 40207, on Monday February 11, beginning at noon, and a Shanti Path (Peace Prayers), will be held on Saturday, February 16th, at 4 pm, with dinner to follow, at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky, 4213 Accomack Drive, Louisville, KY 40241.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Dr. Subhash Lonial's honor be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.