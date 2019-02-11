|
Dr. Subhash Chandra Lonial
Louisville - Dr. Subhash Chandra Lonial died peacefully on February 9, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital, Louisville, Kentucky. He was born October 8, 1935, in Karachi, British India, to Mrs. Vidya Wanti and Justice Hardayal Hardy. He came to the United States in 1960 to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, and eventually made his home in Louisville Kentucky in 1965. Dr. Lonial obtained several advanced degrees including an MBA and a PhD from the University of Louisville. In his time at the University of Louisville, he served as Chair and Professor of the Department of Marketing and continued as professor emeritus after retirement. He published extensively up until this year and received several teaching awards.
He was an active athlete for much of his life, achieving excellence in diving and swimming, an activity carried on by his grandchildren. He had an avid interest in reading, poetry, mathematics, world travel and history.
Subhash loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Renu, sons Sagar (Jennifer) and Sayar (Stephanie); grandchildren, Hallie and Ben; and sister, Satish Rani Arora.
Service and visitation will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Lousiville, KY 40207, on Monday February 11, beginning at noon, and a Shanti Path (Peace Prayers), will be held on Saturday, February 16th, at 4 pm, with dinner to follow, at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky, 4213 Accomack Drive, Louisville, KY 40241.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Dr. Subhash Lonial's honor be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019