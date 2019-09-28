|
|
Sudith Mae Cox
Louisville - 87, passed away, September 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 7, 1932 in Beech Creek, Kentucky to Herman Hugh and Vida Kathleen Pogue of Muhlenberg Co., Kentucky. Sue was a personnel placement specialist for The Kentucky Human Resources Office in Louisville for 34 years. Retirement did not suit her for long and she took a position with the U.S. Dept of Commerce doing specialized interviews for the census for several years.
She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist; sang with the Joyous Singers; loved her roses and family. She was one of eleven children who all predeceased her.
Survivors include her husband, James R. Cox; daughters, Sandy Duvall (Greg), and Marianne Thomas (Donnie); stepson, Matthew Cox; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m., until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019