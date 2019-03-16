Services
Adams Funeral Home Henryville - Henryville
209 S Ferguson St
Henryville, IN 47126
(812) 294-1300
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Henryville - Sue Aaron Howson, 73 of Henryville, IN, passed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Survivors her husband, Jackie L. Howson, 1 daughter, Lisa Howson and 1 son Thomas Clinton Howson all of Henryville, IN, 1 granddaughter Riley Howson, 2 brothers Bob (Lois) Aaron of Lexington, KY, Kevin (Heather) Aaron of Greenwood, IN.

Funeral Noon, Monday visitation 10:30 AM until Noon on Monday all at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville, with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. www.adamsfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
