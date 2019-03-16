|
|
Sue Aaron Howson
Henryville - Sue Aaron Howson, 73 of Henryville, IN, passed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Survivors her husband, Jackie L. Howson, 1 daughter, Lisa Howson and 1 son Thomas Clinton Howson all of Henryville, IN, 1 granddaughter Riley Howson, 2 brothers Bob (Lois) Aaron of Lexington, KY, Kevin (Heather) Aaron of Greenwood, IN.
Funeral Noon, Monday visitation 10:30 AM until Noon on Monday all at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville, with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. www.adamsfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019