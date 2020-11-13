1/1
Sue Ann Mattingly
1937 - 2020
Sue Ann Mattingly

Boston - Sue Ann Mattingly, 83, of Boston, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 22, 1937 in Lebanon, worked various jobs, but enjoyed being a mother and grandmother the most.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Mattingly; and parents, Albert and Susie Battcher.

She is survived by her four children, Steve (Teresa Voorhees) Mattingly of Guthrie, Michelle (Scott Neff) Wells of Prospect, Tony (Vonda) Mattingly of Richmond, and Jeff Mattingly of Louisville; eleven grandchildren, Leslie Moore, Kristin Wells, Steven Mattingly, Jessie Mattingly, Kristopher Mattingly, Justin Poloni, Jerron Poloni, Kody Poloni, Parker Neff, Greyson Neff Banta, and Adair Neff; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Morgan of Bardstown.

His services will be held privately, with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Memorial contributions may go to Boston Community Center, PO Box 123, Boston, KY 40107.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
