Sue Anna Mickens



Louisville - Sue A. (Stivers) Mickens passed away on June 11, 2020. She was a member of Magazine St. SDA Church where she led the Community Service committee and Food Program, serving free food to the West End for 5+ yrs. She is survived by Sylvester (Bill) Mickens (husband), Connie Stewart (daughter), and grandchildren.



Public Visitation 9-11 AM Wednesday. Services to follow at 11 AM at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc.









