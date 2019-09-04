|
Sue C. Springmier
Louisville - Sue C. Springmier, 73, wife to Richard L. Springmier, Sr., passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Baptist Health.
Sue was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, a member of AMVETS Post #61 and she worked for Bacon's (Shively location) for 17 years.
Besides her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her children, Richard Springmier, Jr., Angela Budde (Bill), Bruce Springmier along with three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will also be missed by her brothers, Chuck and Dave Ford and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the AMVETS Post # 61, 9405 Smyrna Parkway, Louisville, KY 40229 (502 968 2161) or St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8409 Hudson Lane, Louisville, KY 40291 (502 239 5481).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019