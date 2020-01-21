|
|
Sue Ellen Campbell
Louisville - Sue Ellen (Lee) Campbell, 64, of Louisville, KY. passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Jewish Hospital Downtown.
Sue had retired from the Cabinet for Women & Children as a social/case worker. She was a member of the YMCA & Louisville Weimaraner Rescue.
Preceded in death by her parents, Willamae (Thompson) Lee & Harry Walter Lee Sr.; a sister, Kathy McClure.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, James Campbell; a daughter, Alicia Campbell; two sisters, Frances Sherry Wilson (William) & Terry Lynn Lee; three brothers, Harry W. Lee Jr. (Patricia), Tommy E. Lee (Pamela) & Chris J. Lee (Linda); two grandchildren, Alex & Shelby; a great grandson Charlie.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with visitation after 11:00 A.M. Friday.
Memorial gifts to Louisville Weimaraner Rescue.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020