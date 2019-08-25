|
|
Sue Ellen LaCourse
Louisville - Sue Ellen LaCourse, age 79, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wesley Manor with family at her side. She was born December 11, 1939 in Akron, Ohio to the late Walter and Fannie Rose McConnell.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 30+ years, Jim LaCourse; her daughters, Tracy Terry and Michele Barton (Robert); grandchildren, Cole, Kayla, Leah and Drew along with many nieces and nephews.
At the age of 17 Sue Ellen followed a passion for helping people enrolling in nursing school in her hometown of Akron. After graduating in September of 1960, she later moved to Connecticut where she worked for over 30 years as a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital, Bridgeport CT. Her kindness and love of helping others touched countless lives and gave her great joy.
It was in Connecticut where she started a family. Full of life and a wonderful mother, Sue Ellen was even more passionate about her family. She created a warm, loving, active home full of laughter and was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed life and sharing the experiences with the people she loved. Favorite pastimes include going to museums, traveling, baking, reading, movies and especially her time with family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Pearson's Funeral Home Chapel, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019