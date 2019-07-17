Sue Frances Maisch



Louisville - Sue Frances Maisch, age 81 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Sue was born in Alton, IL on January 9, 1938 to Marion Carlock and Helen Strayer Carlock. Her father was recalled to Army Reserves at the beginning of WWII and the family moved with him several times. After the war they settled in St. Louis. Her brother, Jon was born in 1949. Sue graduated from Brentwood High School in 1955. She earned a B.S. in Nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1959. She was one of the first permitted to live on campus rather than the hospital Nurses Dorm. Sue was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.



Sue began her nursing career in Chicago. In 1960 she married Weldon Maisch and they began their life journey in Decatur, IL. Schooling, corporate merger, EPA regulations and energy crisis lead them to live in six different cities. Sue's professional employment included emergency room, nursing school instructor, University Health Service, company Health Nurse and Psychology and Addiction Rehab.



Sue and Weldon had two sons, David in 1963 and Todd in 1965. In 1968 the family moved to Peoria, IL. She took time out to be a full time mother, continuing her nursing by volunteering at Planned Parenthood, Red Cross and the Methadone Clinic. In 1984 the family settled in Louisville and Sue resumed her career at Ten Brook and Baptist East. Her volunteer activities included Meals on Wheels and mission work at Springdale Presbyterian.



The Maisch family have six grandchildren, Cameron, Brennan, Reagan and Jordan, children of David and Jennifer Jordan Maisch of Ann Arbor, MI.; Maxwell and Whit, children of Todd and Kim Clarke Maisch of Springfield, IL.



Visitation will be 2 to 6 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) and 2 to 3 pm on Monday, July 22nd at Springdale Presbyterian Church, 7812 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241, followed by a celebration of Sue's life at 3pm.



Memorials may be made to Springdale Presbyterian Endowment Fund, 7812 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40241 (wwww.sprindalechurch.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019