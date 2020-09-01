Sue H. Johnson
Louisville - Sue H. Johnson, 74 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She was a graduate of Atherton High School, former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW post 5636, retired insurance agent for AAA Louisville and a lifelong member of Grace Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Elizabeth Heuser III and honorary uncle and aunt, Art and Pat Eagler.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Spencer Johnson, their children, Carrie Johnson (Jeff) and Julie Wilbur (Henry), siblings, Judy Davis (Jim), Peggy Koch (Frank), Bernie Heuser IV (Sandy), Bob Heuser (Darlene) and honorary sister Brenda Cain (Paul). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Lane and Logan Wilbur, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-7pm at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A celebration of Sue's life will be at 7pm for the family in the chapel. The service may be viewed on Facebook Live on the page of Julie Johnson Wilbur.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Grace Immanuel UCC 1612 Story Ave. Louisville, KY 40206.
