|
|
Sue Hoffman
Louisville - Sue Gettelfinger Hoffman, 87, died Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was retired from tax accounting and an active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hoffman; and son, David and is survived by her children, Patricia Smith, Stephen Hoffman (Sandy), Joseph Hoffman and Ann Kremer (Kevin); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and sisters, Ann Plamp, Nancy Quarles and Mary Thomas.
Memorial mass is 10am Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with private burial of her ashes in Frenchtown, Indiana at a later date. Visitation with her family is after 9am Thursday at the church until the time of the mass.
Please consider memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Conference of St. Gabriel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020