Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Frances of Rome Church
2119 Payne Street
View Map
Sue Knabel

Sue Knabel Obituary
Sue Knabel

Louisville - Sue Knabel, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky entered Eternal Life on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

She was an active member of St. Frances of Rome Church, alumna of Holy Family School and Mercy Academy, class of 1975. She treasured the friendships she made working at Bell South & AT&T.

A Louisville Cardinal Fan Forever, she followed all the athletic programs, but her passion was the women's basketball team. Sue dedicated much time and energy to supporting the Northeast YMCA LiveSTRONG Program and mentoring adult cancer survivors move beyond cancer in spirit, mind and body. She loved her extended family and cousins, baking brownies, exploring new destinations and capturing photo memories of it all.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward A. Knabel, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Betty Knabel; siblings, Edward A. Knabel, Jr. (Linda), Robert L. Knabel (Lauri), Terri Knabel, and John Knabel; her loving nieces and nephews, Andy, Lauren, Kristin, Matt, Shawn, and Robby; and her aunt, Theresa Knabel, SCN.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Friday, February 7th at St. Frances of Rome Church, 2119 Payne Street. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday February 6th at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Northeast YMCA LiveSTRONG Program, 9400 Mill Brook Road, Louisville, KY 40223, or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
