Sue M. Doyle
Louisville - Sue M. Doyle, 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on April 12, 1931 in Louisville, a daughter to the late Leo A. Krebs and Ethel Marie Horlander Krebs.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas A. Doyle; and her son Timothy A. Doyle.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Doyle, Brian Doyle (Michelle Shaw), Suellen (Mike) McDowell, Kathleen (David) Buechler, Kathy Doyle; five grandchildren, Sean, Aaron, and Katie Sheehan, Kyle (Ashley) Doyle, Kelly Doyle; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Hailey and Olivia Doyle and Emma Sheehan.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Sue M. Doyle will be held at 12 pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-8 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy, 3177 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206, or Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr., Louisville, KY 40217.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019