|
|
Sue Vogel
Louisville - Sue Vogel, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Sue was born in Taylor County, KY. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse James Graham, Nellie Mae Graham; and sister, Jewell Underwood; and brother-in-law, Ralph Clark. Left to cherish Sue's memory is her loving husband of 68 years, Donald Vogel; children, Donna Vogel, Sherry (Larry Anderson) Vogel, Don (Amelia) Vogel Jr, Mark (Lori) Vogel, Angie (Steve) Woosley; grandchildren, Lauren Vogel Barnett, Jordan (Jordan) Bolton, Lindsay Vogel, Hannah (Casey) Woosley-Collins, Cassie Woosley; great-grandchild, Lincoln Barnett; siblings, Betty Clark, Millie (John) Henn, and James Graham. The Funeral Service will be Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home at 12pm with visitation on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Expressions of sympathy should be directed in Sue's name to The or Kosair Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019