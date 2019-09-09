Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Vogel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Vogel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Vogel Obituary
Sue Vogel

Louisville - Sue Vogel, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Sue was born in Taylor County, KY. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse James Graham, Nellie Mae Graham; and sister, Jewell Underwood; and brother-in-law, Ralph Clark. Left to cherish Sue's memory is her loving husband of 68 years, Donald Vogel; children, Donna Vogel, Sherry (Larry Anderson) Vogel, Don (Amelia) Vogel Jr, Mark (Lori) Vogel, Angie (Steve) Woosley; grandchildren, Lauren Vogel Barnett, Jordan (Jordan) Bolton, Lindsay Vogel, Hannah (Casey) Woosley-Collins, Cassie Woosley; great-grandchild, Lincoln Barnett; siblings, Betty Clark, Millie (John) Henn, and James Graham. The Funeral Service will be Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home at 12pm with visitation on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Expressions of sympathy should be directed in Sue's name to The or Kosair Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now