Sue (Orem) Wade
Campbellsburg - Sue (Orem) Wade, age 84 of Campbellsburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Sue was a teacher, a long-time member of Campbellsburg Baptist Church and a current member of Eminence Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Dawkins and Margaret Frances (Nuttall) Orem and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miles Wade, and a brother, Joseph Nuttall Orem.
She was survived by a daughter, Carol (Wade) Robertson (Gary) of Prospect, 2 sons, James Robert Wade (Judy) of Georgetown and Alan Miles Wade (Susy) of Perry Park, a sister, Anne (Orem) Hall of New Castle, Grandchildren, Ashley Cameron (Bob), Joshua Robertson (Kelly), Bradley Robertson (Rachel), Melina Harris (Matt) and Brittney Bress, and Great-Grandchildren, Bennett, Braden, Caroline Sue, Micah, Myla, Tessa & Madelyn Kate.
The visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 and the service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019. All services will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Sue will be buried in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.
Forms of contributions may be given to the Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , 301 E. Main St., #100, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019