Services
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue (Orem) Wade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue (Orem) Wade Obituary
Sue (Orem) Wade

Campbellsburg - Sue (Orem) Wade, age 84 of Campbellsburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Sue was a teacher, a long-time member of Campbellsburg Baptist Church and a current member of Eminence Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Dawkins and Margaret Frances (Nuttall) Orem and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miles Wade, and a brother, Joseph Nuttall Orem.

She was survived by a daughter, Carol (Wade) Robertson (Gary) of Prospect, 2 sons, James Robert Wade (Judy) of Georgetown and Alan Miles Wade (Susy) of Perry Park, a sister, Anne (Orem) Hall of New Castle, Grandchildren, Ashley Cameron (Bob), Joshua Robertson (Kelly), Bradley Robertson (Rachel), Melina Harris (Matt) and Brittney Bress, and Great-Grandchildren, Bennett, Braden, Caroline Sue, Micah, Myla, Tessa & Madelyn Kate.

The visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 and the service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019. All services will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Sue will be buried in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.

Forms of contributions may be given to the Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , 301 E. Main St., #100, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now