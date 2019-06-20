|
Sue Woods Hull
Louisville - Sue Woods Hermann Hull (90) passed away Thursday, June 13th at home in Treyton Oak Towers. She was born January 14th, 1929 to James Dow and Rose Lilly Woods in Gilbertsville, KY. She first married Bill Hermann in 1948 and married "the love of her life" Ken Hull in 1982.
Sue championed curiosity and creativity. She taught disadvantaged and emotionally disturbed children in the Jefferson County School System for 27 years before retiring in 1985. In addition to academic courses, she taught swimming and classes on human sexuality. Her students remember her with great affection.
Growing up in Gilbertsville she fancied herself a tomboy. Her saddle oxfords were seldom pristine for more than a few days. She cherished a life-long connection with her childhood friends.
She loved art and the power of love. Sue and Ken, her husband of 32 years, created a home brimming with love and filled with laughter. She celebrated the uniqueness and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and "The Great Greats." She believed in the rights of every person to express and celebrate their individuality. She was proud of her family; the love they forged within their families; and the journeys they traveled.
Sue was an artist of adventure and wit. When asked what her favorite memory of Paris was, her reply was simply: "Ken." She and Ken loved crossword puzzles while having coffee on Sundays and gardening. Their home was filled with beautiful collections of one-of-a-kind objects. They enjoyed perusing estate sales or antique malls and shared a passion for junking. They never met a stranger. When Ken was asked about the breath of her collections, he replied with a wink: "She collected me. Didn't she?"
She loved fashion and found pleasure in dressing for every occasion. The phrase "exclusive of decoration" was not a concept she espoused. She will be remembered by family and friends for her exuberance of spirit and spark of mischievousness. Even in the sum of her final days, she possessed a sharp intellect and an irreverent sense of humor.
She was quite the individual.
Sue Hull was survived by children Jim (Esther) Hermann of Ballwin MO, Rosi (Roger) Shannon of Lynchburg VA, Leslie Hull of Boston MA, Judy Combs of Orlando FL, and Chris (Ken) Hull of Long Beach CA. She had seven grandchildren: John; Maria; Dan; Laurel; Emily; Katie; and Lea. She had four great-grandchildren: Chancey; Kaelin; Alex; and Avery. Her best friend Bianca and beloved cat Lilly miss her beyond measure.
The family wants to thank the Treyton Oak Towers staff and Hosparus Health of Louisville for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, the Treyton Oak Towers' Employee Scholarship Fund or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019