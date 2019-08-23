Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 So. 45th St.
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 So. 45th St.
Suffragan Bishop William E. Bennett


1951 - 2019
Suffragan Bishop William E. Bennett Obituary
Suffragan Bishop William E. Bennett

Louisville - 67, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.

William was the senior pastor of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance for 16 years. He retired from L G & E.

He leaves to cherish precious and fond memories, his wife and high school sweetheart of 51 years, Marlene C. Bennett; son, Eric (Marie); 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6pm-9pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 So. 45th St., funeral service, 11am Monday, August 26, 2019 at the same location.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
