Suffragan Bishop William E. Bennett
Louisville - 67, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.
William was the senior pastor of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance for 16 years. He retired from L G & E.
He leaves to cherish precious and fond memories, his wife and high school sweetheart of 51 years, Marlene C. Bennett; son, Eric (Marie); 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 So. 45th St., funeral service, 11am Monday, August 26, 2019 at the same location.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019