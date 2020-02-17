Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM
Supenny Uraiklang Obituary
Supenny Uraiklang

Louisville - Supenny Uraiklang 67 passed away Monday February 17, 2020 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Unit. Born in Thailand, she was the owner operator of China Inn Restaurant around the U of L campus for 33 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Nirun and Plaek Uraiklang and granddaughter, Jaycie. Survivors include her loving husband of 13 years Dr. Rodney T. Hard, son James "Jay" Bryan (Angie) and daughter Jeannie Mudd (David). Sisters Sue Paris (Jack), Sumalee Sydow (Ray), sister-in-law Louie Uraiklang and 5 grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 12 pm to 7 pm on Saturday February 22, 2020, at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with a memorial service at 5 p.m.

Supenny's request in lieu of flowers, expressions be made in her honor to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Research, 2301 Hurstbourne Village Dr, Louisville, KY 40299 (komenkentucky.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
