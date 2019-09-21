|
|
Susan Albert Kaelin
Louisville - Susan Albert Kaelin, 63, entered Eternal Life Friday, September 20, 2019.
Susan was born in Louisville to the late H. Alvin and Laverne Albert. She was a parishioner of St. Edward Catholic Church and dedicated school secretary for 32 years at St. Aloysius Catholic School. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and Mam-Maw.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cindy Barnes; nephew, Chris Albert; and niece, Kasey Weber.
Survivors include her doting husband of 43 years, J. Allen Kaelin; children, Jennifer Woosley (Doug), Jami Rader (Chris), and J. Aaron Kaelin; grandchildren, Jake Woosley, Becca Woosley, Sarah Woosley, Hayden Rader, Nathan Rader, Emma Kaelin, J. Alex Kaelin, Addy Kaelin and Ashton Tipton; siblings, Sheryl LaMaster (Jim), Barry Albert (Sondra), Karen Mason (Don), Terry Albert, Dennis Albert (Donna) and Donna Weber (Kim). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her husband's family.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Her Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Susan's greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. Her family asks for your help in continuing the legacy of love by directing memorial contributions to the AIE Scholarship Fund attn: John Savage. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019