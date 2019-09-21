Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Kaelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Albert Kaelin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Albert Kaelin Obituary
Susan Albert Kaelin

Louisville - Susan Albert Kaelin, 63, entered Eternal Life Friday, September 20, 2019.

Susan was born in Louisville to the late H. Alvin and Laverne Albert. She was a parishioner of St. Edward Catholic Church and dedicated school secretary for 32 years at St. Aloysius Catholic School. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and Mam-Maw.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cindy Barnes; nephew, Chris Albert; and niece, Kasey Weber.

Survivors include her doting husband of 43 years, J. Allen Kaelin; children, Jennifer Woosley (Doug), Jami Rader (Chris), and J. Aaron Kaelin; grandchildren, Jake Woosley, Becca Woosley, Sarah Woosley, Hayden Rader, Nathan Rader, Emma Kaelin, J. Alex Kaelin, Addy Kaelin and Ashton Tipton; siblings, Sheryl LaMaster (Jim), Barry Albert (Sondra), Karen Mason (Don), Terry Albert, Dennis Albert (Donna) and Donna Weber (Kim). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her husband's family.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Her Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Susan's greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. Her family asks for your help in continuing the legacy of love by directing memorial contributions to the AIE Scholarship Fund attn: John Savage. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now