Susan Bender Kling
Louisville - Kling, Susan Bender 78, died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky at Episcopal Church Home after short battle with ALS.
Susan grew up in Columbus Ohio. She met her husband of 54 years, Robert, while attending Ohio State University. She was a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, a mother of four girls, and grandmother of four. She worked at Manpower in various roles for over 30 years. Susan was most happy when she was with her grandchildren. Susan was a beautiful person and soul.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Israel Bender and Sarah Simon Bender, her husband, Robert W. Kling, her daughter, Andrea, and her siblings: Milton, Betty and Floyd.
Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Julie Kling, Karen Shpilberg (Dr. Victor) and Tricia Siegwald (Stan); her grandchildren, Jacob and Andrea Shpilberg, Joshua Siegwald and Lucas Kling.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. Services will begin at 1 p.m. at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. 1338 Ellison Avenue with burial to follow in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Adath Jeshurun or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020