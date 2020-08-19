1/
Susan Camille Thomas Glass
Susan Camille Thomas Glass

Mount Washington - Susan Camille Thomas Glass, 58, of Mt. Washington passed away August 19, 2020. She was a psychology graduate of the University of Louisville, 1979 graduate of Assumption High School and a retired accountant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Teresa Thomas; sister, Mary Alice Stuber; brother-in-law, W. Robert Myers, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Tony Glass, a Vietnam era Marine; 5 sisters, Martha Thomas Myers, Ruth Billings Luckey, Norma Thomas Coon, Nancy Thomas Langan (Bob) and Linda Thomas Coke; aunt, Louise C. Thomas; brother-in-law, Donald Stuber; many loving nieces and nephews; her beloved dogs, Zeke, Gibbs, Sparkle and Abby.

Her funeral will 2:00 p.m. Friday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. until time of service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral
02:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home
