Susan Camille Thomas GlassMount Washington - Susan Camille Thomas Glass, 58, of Mt. Washington passed away August 19, 2020. She was a psychology graduate of the University of Louisville, 1979 graduate of Assumption High School and a retired accountant.She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Teresa Thomas; sister, Mary Alice Stuber; brother-in-law, W. Robert Myers, Jr.She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Tony Glass, a Vietnam era Marine; 5 sisters, Martha Thomas Myers, Ruth Billings Luckey, Norma Thomas Coon, Nancy Thomas Langan (Bob) and Linda Thomas Coke; aunt, Louise C. Thomas; brother-in-law, Donald Stuber; many loving nieces and nephews; her beloved dogs, Zeke, Gibbs, Sparkle and Abby.Her funeral will 2:00 p.m. Friday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. until time of service.