|
|
Susan Denise Brown Mansfield
LOUISVILLE - Susan Denise Brown Mansfield, 61 passed away peacefully on February 10 2020, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion with family by her side. Denise was born on March 4, 1958 to Joe and Barbara Brown. Denise was a graduate of Atherton High School and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry with a B.S. degree in Dental Hygiene in 1979. She worked for years as a dental hygienist and then continued on to earn her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Louisville in 2004. Denise went on to earn her Masters in Social Work in 2007. She recently retired from the University Hospital as a social worker. Denise had a lifelong passion for providing resources and support to those who needed it most, particularly those in recovery for substance abuse. She was a dedicated Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend who inspired every person she encountered. Denise was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. For 15 years, she battled cancer with incredible strength and grace. She continued the social work that she loved while receiving chemotherapy treatments and undergoing surgeries. Despite living with incredible pain for years, she always maintained her optimistic outlook and selfless nature. She will be remembered for her endless positivity and kindness.
She is survived by her father Joe Brown; her three children, Jennifer Mansfield, Chad Keeling (Lauren), Rudolph Wakefield "Field" Keeling III; Step Daughter, Elizabeth Matly (Steven); her sisters, Lori Brown and Debbie Shea; 2 grandchildren, Willet and Winslow Keeling and her beloved dog Zeus and treasured nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus Health Inpatient or Greater Louisville
Intergroup of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020