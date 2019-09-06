Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Louisville - Susan Jane Bower Dolan, passed away peacefully on September 2nd, 2019. She was born on August 23rd, 1949, the third child of Forest and Sue Bower. Susan was a devoted follower of Christ (member, Christ Church United Methodist), a much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grand-Mimi, and dear friend.

She will be remembered for her love of family, especially her two granddaughters, and friends; silly personality; heart for children, teaching and service; and spiritual strength.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dennis J. Dolan, daughter Michelle L. Wright, step-son Matthew (Jessica) Dolan; granddaughters Gracyn and Sophia Wright, her father Forest I. Bower, sister Mary Ann (Tom) Schubert; brother Robert (Sonya) Bower; nieces Lisa (Colin) Schubert Nowling, Kristen (Tyler) Shaw, Amanda (Ross) Jackson ; Amy (Rob) Bower; and nephew Matthew (Ami) Bower. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Wright and mother Sue Bower.

A celebration of her life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Susan's loving memory be made to a savings account for granddaughters Gracyn and Sophia Wright, at any Fifth Third Bank, in name of: Gracyn Wright (40059).

"In our end is our beginning; in our time infinity; in our doubt there is believing; in our life eternity; in our death, a resurrection; at the last, a victory, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see." (From Susan's favorite hymn.)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
