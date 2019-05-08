|
Susan (Sue) Doolittle
Louisville - Susan (Sue) Doolittle found peace on May 4th, 2019, having recently celebrated her 75th birthday surrounded by her family.
Susan Earl Herman was born in Louisville, KY where she grew up with her loving family including her two siblings, Sally Poland (nee Herman) and Tom. She graduated from the University of Louisville. While working for the Peace Corps in Washington, DC, she met and married Bill Doolittle. They had their first child Beth Doolittle in Frederick, Maryland and then moved to Anaheim, California, where their second child, Alison LeRoy (nee Doolittle) was born. From there she moved to Owensboro, KY, Merrimack, NH, Pittsburgh, PA, Mentor, Chardon and Concord, Ohio.
Susan's life was defined by her lifelong love of the natural world, her passion for reading, and her interest in history and the arts. She raised a family, received her Master's degree in special education and taught visually impaired students for Cleveland Public Schools at Lincoln West. After retiring, she worked at the Chardon Library and volunteered at the Holden Arboretum and the Lake County Historical Society.
She dearly loved her grandchildren, Joey and Julia Jeckering, and watched with pride as they grew up. She experienced this world fully, traveling extensively with Bill, (who passed away in 2010) friends and family.
She will be missed tremendously by her daughters, son-in-law, Brian LeRoy, grandchildren, siblings, extended family and her numerous friends, including those from her hiking group, book club and her Ya-Ya sisters. Her kindness, generosity and warm smile will always be remembered by those that knew her.
Visitation will take place at the Holden Arboretum Thayer Center on Saturday, May 11 from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at the same location at 5 p.m. The family suggests donations to the Ronald McDonald House Cleveland.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019