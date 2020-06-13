Susan Downs Simms Mackin
Susan Downs Simms Mackin

Louisville - Susan Downs Simms Mackin, 69, of Louisville died Friday, June 12, 2020. She was a native of Springfield, KY.

Susan was an alumnae of the University of Kentucky, a member of Delta Gamma sorority, and graduated with a BA in Secondary Education. She also received a Masters degree and her Rank 1 from the University of Louisville.

She spent her entire 34-year career in public education as a teacher and administrator. Susan taught English, reading and Honors English at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, SC before returning to Kentucky to teach those subjects at Jeffersontown High School and then Butler High School, from where she retired as an assistant principal.

A cultured and proper Southern lady, Susan had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. In her younger years she played the piano and saxophone as well as tennis. She bred and showed Cairn terriers, then (at 40!) took up horseback riding in the discipline of hunter/jumpers. Riding for Valley View Farm in Crestwood, Susan became a proficient equistrienne, culminating in being named the Kentucky Hunter Jumper Association 2007 Reserve Champion. She was also an avid bridge player and played for several years at the Louisville Bridge Center

Susan was a lifelong animal lover- especially horses and dogs, including her beloved jumper Could Be Magic (AKA Jasper), Corgis Meg and Ro, and her Norwich Terriers Dexter (The Wonder Dog) and Tanner.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sueanna Simms of Springfield. She is survived by her husband Roy Scarbrough, brother Frank (Ann) Simms of Prospect, sister Laura Catherine (John) Simms McMaster of Isle of Palms, SC, nephew Britt (Amy) McMaster and their sons John Simms McMaster and Creighton Wall (Tay) McMaster of Charlotte, NC, niece Katharine (Howard) McMaster Pike of Atlanta and a host of other nieces and cousins.

Per Susan's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A memorial to any animal-related charity (particularly dog- or horse-related) would please Susan immensely.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
