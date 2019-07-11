Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Susan Elizabeth (Woodward) Benfield

Susan Elizabeth (Woodward) Benfield Obituary
Susan Elizabeth Benfield (Woodward)

Louisville - passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

Susan was retired from American Air Filter.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Helen & Robert Grable.

She is survived by her loving husband, John J. Benfield II; daughter, Keth Hicks (Dana); sons, John J. III (Rachel), Brian (Amanda) and Greg Benfield; sister, Nancy Kelly (Benny); brother, Doug Woodward (Jill); uncle, Bruce Woodward; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Her memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service, Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
