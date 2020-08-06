Susan Hillerich-Edwards
Louisville - Susan Hillerich-Edwards passed away peacefully at home on August 3rd, 2020. Susan was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21st, 1946. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hart Hillerich. She is survived by her husband, Bill Edwards; sons, Robert (Kerri), Thomas, and Brian (Teresa); grandchildren, Jessica (Jason Hellmann) Ashley, Casey, Troy (Jeannette), Hart, Colton, Eli, as well as many great grandchildren. Susan just celebrated 43 years of recovery of which she was very proud.
Visitation will be Monday, August 10 from 11am -2pm with a private service and burial to follow. Stoess Funeral home, 6534 W. State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society
or Gilda's Club of Louisville. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com