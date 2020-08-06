1/1
Susan Hillerich-Edwards
1946 - 2020
Susan Hillerich-Edwards

Louisville - Susan Hillerich-Edwards passed away peacefully at home on August 3rd, 2020. Susan was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21st, 1946. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hart Hillerich. She is survived by her husband, Bill Edwards; sons, Robert (Kerri), Thomas, and Brian (Teresa); grandchildren, Jessica (Jason Hellmann) Ashley, Casey, Troy (Jeannette), Hart, Colton, Eli, as well as many great grandchildren. Susan just celebrated 43 years of recovery of which she was very proud.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10 from 11am -2pm with a private service and burial to follow. Stoess Funeral home, 6534 W. State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society or Gilda's Club of Louisville. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
