Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Susan Kathryn Thurman

Susan Kathryn Thurman Obituary
Susan Kathryn Thurman

Elizabethtown - 50, peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 29th. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Anna Thurman. She leaves behind a brother; Jeff Thurman of Bowling Green, KY and a sister; Laurie Harrison of Louisville KY, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb 3rd from 4-7pm, following with a Memorial Service starting at 7pm; held at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home 7336 Southside Dr, Lousiville KY 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
