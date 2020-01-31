|
Susan Kathryn Thurman
Elizabethtown - 50, peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 29th. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Anna Thurman. She leaves behind a brother; Jeff Thurman of Bowling Green, KY and a sister; Laurie Harrison of Louisville KY, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb 3rd from 4-7pm, following with a Memorial Service starting at 7pm; held at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home 7336 Southside Dr, Lousiville KY 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020