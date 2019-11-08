Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Dr
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Dearmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Len Dearmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Len Dearmond Obituary
Susan Len Dearmond

Louisville - Susan Len Dearmond 65 of Louisville passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Norton Woman's and Children's Hospital. Born in Richmond, Ky, Susan was a Social Worker for Jefferson County Human Services.

Susan is preceded in death by her husband James Hensley

She is survived by her Son Matthew Hensley (Allyson); Sister Rebecca Freedman (Tim); and her Grandson Calvin Hensley.

Her Funeral Mass will be 10 am Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church 9608 Sue Helen Dr. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dare to Care.

Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now