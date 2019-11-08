|
Susan Len Dearmond
Louisville - Susan Len Dearmond 65 of Louisville passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Norton Woman's and Children's Hospital. Born in Richmond, Ky, Susan was a Social Worker for Jefferson County Human Services.
Susan is preceded in death by her husband James Hensley
She is survived by her Son Matthew Hensley (Allyson); Sister Rebecca Freedman (Tim); and her Grandson Calvin Hensley.
Her Funeral Mass will be 10 am Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church 9608 Sue Helen Dr. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dare to Care.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019