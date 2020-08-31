1/
Susan Lynne Freepartner
1948 - 2020
Susan Lynne Freepartner

Louisville - 71, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born December 19, 1948 to George Earl & Sue "Dink" Meyer.

She was educated in the JCPS, graduating in May 1966. She graduated from the University of Louisville with teaching credentials in May 1970. She taught for 30 years. She taught at Doss High School, then served as Assistant Principal at Frost and Lassiter Middle Schools. She finished her career as Principal at Knight Middle School.

She married her best friend, Richard "Butch" Freepartner in June 1974. Their "children" were their beloved St. Bernards, leaving Buffett as her canine survivor.

She relished her retirement, enjoying working in her yard and volunteering at Yew Dell Gardens.

She was a lifelong member of Lynnhurst United Church of Christ (UCC) and was a past member of South Park Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her sister Anne Meyer and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Donations can be made in her name to Yew Dell Gardens as she would rather plant a flower than receive one.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
