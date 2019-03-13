Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods
407 Moser Rd
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods
1407 Moser Rd
Louisville - 70, passed away on March 5th, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Samuel Duncan.

Susan is a graduate of the University of Louisville. She was a 40+ year employee of Norton Healthcare, in the financial services department. She enjoyed volunteering with NAMI and Hats for Hope, and was a member of Southeast Christian Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bill Fereday, daughter Melissa Miller (Max), son Michael Fereday (Michelle), Sisters Jean Hollis (Ben) and Peggy Duncan, 2 grandchildren, Mariah and MJ, and close friend Lisa Eggers.

Visitation is Saturday March 16 at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Rd (Corner of Watterson Trail and Moser Rd), from 10-12 with Memorial Service at 12. Donations in her memory can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
