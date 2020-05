Susan Marie VonnahmeLouisville - Susan Marie Vonnahme, 68, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family.She was a former office manager for Dr. Frank Harrell, retired from Baptist Medical Associates and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her son, Brian; and parents, Bernice and Bill Hairgrove.She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters, Laura Stengel (Troy) and Heather Vonnahme; grandchildren, Mitchell and Casey Stengel; and siblings, Carol Clark, Joyce Edwards (Paul), and William Hairgrove.Services were private due to current health concerns.Memorial gifts: American Cancer Society or her church.