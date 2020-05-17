Susan Marie Vonnahme
Susan Marie Vonnahme

Louisville - Susan Marie Vonnahme, 68, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family.

She was a former office manager for Dr. Frank Harrell, retired from Baptist Medical Associates and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian; and parents, Bernice and Bill Hairgrove.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters, Laura Stengel (Troy) and Heather Vonnahme; grandchildren, Mitchell and Casey Stengel; and siblings, Carol Clark, Joyce Edwards (Paul), and William Hairgrove.

Services were private due to current health concerns.

Memorial gifts: American Cancer Society or her church.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Susan was a good friend and a kind and loving woman. I will miss our long lunches and good times together.
Donna Church
Friend
