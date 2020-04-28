|
|
Susan McDevitt Heeren
Louisville - 74, passed away at her home on Monday, after a life full of love, laughter, and travel. She loved being a mother, grandmother, doll-collecting, and crocheting.
She is survived by daughters, Antje Bishop (Beau) and Alma Heeren (Jeff Smith); grandchildren, Gwen, Malcolm, and Neil Bishop, and Millicent and Sherlock Heeren; her siblings, Nancy McDevitt, Joan Russell (Don), Carol Gayheart (Barry), Victoria Heeren, Jan Heeren, and Hunter Heeren (Chris); and of course she is survived by the many people and children she opened her heart and home to.
She will have a family burial at Cave Hill Cemetery next to her husband of 41 years, Philip Heeren. We hope to have a memorial and celebration of life to follow at a safer and healthier time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020