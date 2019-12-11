|
Susan Ruth Luka
Susan Ruth Luka, 64, of Louisville entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She was born January 12, 1955 in Peoria, Illinois to Frederick J. and Helen (Daugherty) Furston. Susan graduated from Olivet Nazarene University where she met her husband, Henry Luka. They were married on June 5, 1976, in Decatur, IL. Susan had a contagious smile. Even on the hardest days she could always find a reason to laugh. She enjoyed serving the church and being involved in ministry in Illinois and Kentucky. Susan took great pride in her role as a mother and served her family sacrificially. As her sons got older, Susan completed a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from UofL. She was a special education teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. In addition to her love for the Lord and her family, Susan enjoyed cheering for the Louisville Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.
Susan was a member of Grace Community Church of the Nazarene. In the midst of her recent physical struggles she continued to find her hope in the Lord and was bold in sharing Christ's love with others.
She is survived by her husband, Henry; sons Michael D. Luka (Susan) and Gregory C. Luka (Cassi); grandchildren, Bryce, Margaret, Willow and Ezra Luka; brother, Fred J. Furston III (Rosie); many brothers and sisters-in-law and several loving nephews and nieces. Susan was preceded in her death by her parents and a niece.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Ratterman's Funeral home on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown, KY with burial following in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and from 9:00 am until 11:30 am on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019