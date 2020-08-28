1/1
Susan Schoenbaechler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Schoenbaechler

Susan Schoenbaechler, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill; children Angela, Stephen, and Maria; and her beloved grandchildren William, Michael, and Marianna. Susan was born on June 6, 1944 in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky to Tom and Nellie Nicholson. She graduated high school from St. Benedict Catholic School in 1962. In 1973 Susan, Bill and Angela moved to Central Florida where Susan later became successful owner and operator of Scenic Card and Novelty, Inc. Her laughter, joyful spirit, and generous heart will be forever missed. A service will be held Saturday, September 19th at 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Clermont, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved