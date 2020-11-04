1/1
Susan Shelby (Patterson) Harding
1942 - 2020
Susan Shelby (Patterson) Harding

Lincoln, MA - Susan Shelby (Patterson) Harding age 78 and resident of Lincoln, MA died peacefully at home from metastatic brain cancer. She was born July 13, 1942 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of George C. and Kitty Park Patterson. She graduated from the Louisville Collegiate School in 1960 and from Radcliffe College in 1964 as a Phi Beta Kappa Art History major.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Douglas Burnham Harding and her two children, Susan Allen and her husband Woody of Knoxville, TN and Douglas Harding, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Great Falls, VA. She was proud of her three grandsons - Alexander, William and Parker. Prior to raising her family Susan worked as a system programmer at the New England Telephone Company.

Many words are needed to describe the full "sum and substance" of Susan. Loving, committed, curious, elegant, inclusive, and a doer to name a few. Her interests were many including music, art, dance, theater, reading and travel.

Active in Town affairs, she served as President of the local league of Women Voters for many years and various town committees and boards including the Recreation Committee, Town Archives, and the Cemetery Commission.

Susan remained active in alumnae affairs after graduation through the Radcliffe College Alumni Association. She chaired Alumnae Councils, and various committees. She was active in class activities and Co-Chaired her 50th reunion. She was also a member of the "Happy Committee" which helps maintain discipline and decorum for the Celebration of Harvard Commencement each year. She also served as President of the Harvard Club in Concord for many years.

She was an avid gardener and horticulturist. She was an active member of many groups including the Native Plant Trust, The Lincoln Garden Club, and served as President of the Massachusetts Chapter of the Rhododendron Society.

She enjoyed history and genealogy as an active member of "The Order of the First Families of Virginia" and "The National Society of Colonial Dames in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts". She also served as Director of "Stratford Hall" in Virginia and President of the Margaret Coffin Prayer Book Society in Boston.

Susan's interests in history and education intersected nicely with her love of travel. Susan and her husband enjoyed many trips to Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, often connecting with former Harvard students they had hosted for over thirty years through the Harvard International Student Office.

Susan will be remembered and missed by her family and many friends and organizations.

Her burial will be private as she wished.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the National Society of Colonial Dames in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, 55 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02108 or the Native Plant Trust, 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, MA 01701

To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.
=GP/LM
November 2, 2020
To Susan’s family:
The Holbertons send our deepest sympathy to all the Hardings and a special hug to Sue. We are thankful for the news from St. Anne’s, that traveled to us in NH, so that we could send you our condolences.
With our thoughts to you all in this difficult time,
Anne, Phil and Tod
Anne
Friend
November 1, 2020
Doug, We are so sad to hear the news of Susan! Our hearts and prayers go out to you, Suzie and Dougie during this time of deep grief. Susan was such an inspiration to our family. Frances and Jordan will certainly have their thoughts and prayers coming your way also. Remembering all the times of laughter, joy and fellowship we enjoyed with you and your family as next door neighbors on Longmeadow Road, makes us smile and send lots of love your way. May you have the peace in your heart that Susan must be enjoying now with God. Elizabeth and Sandy Creighton
Elizabeth and Sandy Creighton
Neighbor
November 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My sympathies and condolences.
John Rosenberger
October 31, 2020
Susan knew so much about plants, and loved to share her knowledge. I will remember her for the Harding's Rhododendron collection and her good company (with Doug) at any good plant conservation lecture or garden tour. She has made me a better plant caregiver.
Janet Ganson
Friend
October 31, 2020
We will miss Susan so much. She was such a wonderful person to be around, for her kind smile and great conversations. We all thank her for the many invaluable services she rendered to the town of Lincoln, and to the beauty she created for the world.
DANIELA CARIDE
Friend
October 31, 2020
We are saddened by the news of Sue's death and offer our deepest condolences to her husband Doug and children. We will remember Sue as an amazing gardener and will always be grateful for the experience and knowledge of the practice of gardening that she shared with us.
Gabrielle Brenninkmeyer and Graham Atkin
Amsterdam Netherlands
Gabrielle Brenninkmeyer
Friend
October 30, 2020
This is such a loss-for her family and friends, but also the entire Lincoln community. Susan was the consumate volunteer who wore so many hats in our town, over the years. She left Lincoln a better place.
Sara Mattes
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Condolences toyou and your family!
Jackie and John Snelingy
Friend
