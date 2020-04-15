Services

Susan Taylor Scott


1951 - 2020
Susan Taylor Scott Obituary
Susan Taylor Scott

Louisville - Susan Taylor Scott, 68 passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at Norton Hospital Downtown where she was transferred to from her home at Treyton Oak Towers.

She was born to the late Dr. Ralph M. Scott and Alice Francisco Scott on October 27, 1951 in Richmond, VA. Susan spent her childhood in Richmond, VA., Waverly, NY, Chicago, IL and Manchester England before settling in Louisville, KY. She was a graduate of Seneca High School.

Though handicapped since birth Susan traveled widely, was on a bowling team, participated in Exceptional Equitation, was an award winning volunteer at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville and an advocate for persons with disabilities in Frankfort, KY and just a really nice person who wanted to get to know every one that she met and enjoyed life to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph M. Scott Jr., and her parents. She is survived by her brother, John T. Scott, his wife Ann Torres, of Louisville, KY. and her sister-in-law, Eun Mi Yu of Washington, DC.

Sue would have wanted to acknowledge her dear and caring friend Barb Kruse, her caregiver and friend Cindy Erickson and the entire staff at Treyton Oak Towers.

Due to government guidelines pertaining to COVID19, there will be a private interment at Cave Hill Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Pearson's.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
