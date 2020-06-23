Susan Wabnitz GedneyLouisville - Susan Wabnitz Gedney, 78, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed on to her heavenly home on June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Susan had a love of life and made a life of love. She was a living example to her family, her friends, and everyone who met her — the checkout people at the grocery store, the waiter at the restaurant, or the person sitting across from her at the doctor's office — of the joy and welcoming love that comes from a commitment to Jesus.She was a queen among women. She was the smartest girl in her high school class in Princeton, Kentucky, and Miss Caldwell County in her senior year; She served at Judson College, her alma mater, as a recruiter, and traveled all over the South as part of her position. She had a variety of amazing experiences, including marching with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma. She followed this with a position at the Lincoln School in Kentucky, where she met, fell in love with, and married a genius mathematician and wonderful man, Eric Gedney. They created an amazing life together pursuing their faith while raising three children — Joshua, Peter, and Nellie (McCall). Joy and spontaneity were Susan's hallmark. She trilled operatically to call her family to her in the mall, amused by their embarrassment; washed hair in the rain just because it was fun; taught her kids to fish, and how to cook, because everyone should know how to do both. She cried at sweet movies but also at Folger's commercials, and reassured anyone who saw her that tears of joy were just as important as tears of sadness.Susan never knew a stranger, welcoming all into her home, filling them with love and hope and food. She adored children of all ages and sizes, and routinely brought them under her wing, whether they belonged to her or not. She loved speaking to her husband's many math students who came for tutoring, as well as to their parents, and made connections everywhere she went. Her willingness to pick up the phone and call or text someone knew no limits — if she felt someone needed encouragement and love, she was going to give it, regardless of the time of day, what she might be doing, and whether she knew them very well or not. She believed every single person was an opportunity to share the love of God — and her ability to make the stoniest heart soften through repeated acts of love and caring never ceased to amaze her family.She loved her 11 grandchildren - Keegan (15), Sammy (14), Caleb (12), Duke (12), Lizette (10), Joseph (10), Miles (10), Max (7), Harvey (5), Elliot (5), and Cassel (2) - with intensity, telling anyone who would listen how amazing each and every one was — and what wonderful things they were all going to accomplish for the kingdom of God. She also loved her daughters-in-law, Rebecca (Joshua) and Song (Peter), and her son-in-law Michael McCall (Nellie). She thanked God for them daily, and routinely marveled that her children were able to convince such lovely people to marry them.Susan leaves behind two loving brothers, Glen Wabnitz of Nortonville, Kentucky, and Bill Henry Cartwright of New Smyrna, Tennessee, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and outlaws, all of whom loved her dearly. She is preceded to heaven by her sister, Saundra Curlee.Her loving perseverance, her wit, her beautiful singing voice and capacity for giving will be remembered and treasured by all of us. She is deeply missed.Visitation will be held at Pearson's Funeral Home in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, June 26th from 3-7 pm.A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held in the lawn at Eric and Susan's old farmhouse located on Stonelea Farm, 4315 S. Hwy 1694 Prospect, Kentucky on Saturday, June 27th at 10:30 a.m. A short graveside service will follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, adjacent to Duncan Memorial Chapel.In light of Covid-19 concerns, the family encourages all who attend the Celebration of Life to feel free to bring their own lawn chairs and set up in family groups 6 feet apart from others. Hand sanitizer and a limited supply of masks will be available for those who need and/or want them.In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to The Ronald McDonald House in Susan's name.