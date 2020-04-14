|
|
Susan Weinstock Stauffer
Susan Weinstock Stauffer, born April 24, 1946 in Houston, Texas, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 73 in Louisville, Kentucky from cancer.
Susie moved with her family to Louisville in childhood. She graduated from Atherton High School in 1964 and attended Newcomb College before transferring to the University of Louisville, from which she graduated in 1968.
Susie was a certified public accountant before returning to the University of Louisville for a degree in interior design, in which she worked doing commercial design. In her retirement she frequented Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center, Highland Coffee Company, and the Highlands-Shelby Park branch of the Louisville Free Public Library.
Survived by her children Charles (Chip) Nathan Bensinger III and his wife, Samira Shamoon Bensinger, Jill Bensinger Beasley, and Rebecca Stauffer; sister Joan Weinstock Champlin; and grandchildren Fisher, Nathan and Calder Beasley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ms. Stauffer's honor to Camp Piomingo via https://www.ymcalouisville.org/give/camp-piomingo.html or Louisville Free Public Library Foundation via https://www.lfplfoundation.org/donate/.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020