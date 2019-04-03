Services
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Susan Lynn (Bogard) Wuetcher, age 64, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on March 28, 2019. Mrs. Wuetcher was born on February 6, 1955 in Louisville, KY to the late Paul and Geraldine Bogard. Susan was a former nurse at Norton Children's Hospital and Home of the Innocents. She had also worked at the Bullitt County Health Department and within their school system. One of Susan's greatest pleasures was taking care of the children she served. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Richard Thomas Wuetcher; children, Kelli Montgomery (Robbie), Matthew Wuetcher (Sophie), Jason Wuetcher (Agnes) and Andrew Wuetcher; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Karen Ready, Janet Bogard, Ronda Newton (Michael) and Paula Bogard.

A celebration of life will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) from 2-8 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Children's Cancer Institute and/or the Home of the Innocents. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
