Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Epiphany United Methodist Church
7032 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Epiphany United Methodist Church
7032 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY
Susan Y. Ford


Susan Y. Ford Obituary
Susan Y. Ford

Louisville - Susan Y. Ford , 81, of Valley Station, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Susan was born July 25, 1937 in Jamestown, NY. She met the love of her life in high school, and on June 1st, 2019 she and Dale would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. She was a loving mother to her 3 children and enjoyed watching UL basketball games, tending her flowers, and being with her church family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dale Ford; daughter, Sue (Tom) and sons, Michael (Gina) and Kenny (Renae.) "Memaw" also leaves 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and Heidi, her much-loved Shih Tzu.

A memorial service will be at 12 PM on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Epiphany United Methodist Church, 7032 Southside Drive, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be from 10AM-12 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the KY Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Nazareth Home-Clifton for their care and support while Susan was with them.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
