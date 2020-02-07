|
Susie Ann Woodford Simpson
Louisville - 81 passed away on Wednesday, February 5th.
Visitation 10-12 Monday, February 10, at Community Baptist Church , 4909 E. Indian Trail; service to follow at 12. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Survived by her children, Donna, Nova, Chris (Aretha) and Thaddius Lamont Simpson, siblings, Juanita Bridwell, Pearl Norfleet, Roberta Bishop, Lawrence Woodford Sr, Virginia Woodford, Gloria Woodford-Greer, Frances Rankin and Deborah Warfield.. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020