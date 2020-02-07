Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
Susie Ann Woodford Simpson

Susie Ann Woodford Simpson Obituary
Susie Ann Woodford Simpson

Louisville - 81 passed away on Wednesday, February 5th.

Visitation 10-12 Monday, February 10, at Community Baptist Church , 4909 E. Indian Trail; service to follow at 12. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

Survived by her children, Donna, Nova, Chris (Aretha) and Thaddius Lamont Simpson, siblings, Juanita Bridwell, Pearl Norfleet, Roberta Bishop, Lawrence Woodford Sr, Virginia Woodford, Gloria Woodford-Greer, Frances Rankin and Deborah Warfield.. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
