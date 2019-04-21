|
|
Susie C. Jackson
Louisville -
Jackson, Susie C., 84, of Louisville died Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. She was a member and former musician at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews which includes Diana L. Scott and Renee B. Wartman.
Her funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church 2600 Virginia Ave., with burial in Zachery Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019