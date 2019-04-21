Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie C. Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susie C. Jackson Obituary
Susie C. Jackson

Louisville -

Jackson, Susie C., 84, of Louisville died Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. She was a member and former musician at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews which includes Diana L. Scott and Renee B. Wartman.

Her funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church 2600 Virginia Ave., with burial in Zachery Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now