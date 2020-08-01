Susie Hunt
Chattanooga, TN - Susie Petrie Hunt, 82, died peacefully in her home on July 28, 2020. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, and the eldest of five Petrie siblings, she attended Vanderbilt University, where she was Phi Beta Kappa and earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees.
She made her way, in 1970, to Chattanooga, where she settled with her growing family. She later joined St. Paul's Church, where she celebrated her gift for flower arranging as a member of the Altar Guild. As a community volunteer she shared her many talents with the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, the Chattanooga Women's Medical Auxiliary, the Riverview Garden Club, the Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity and the Northside Neighborhood House. There was not a room, an outfit, a dining table, a church altar, or family gathering that Susie did not make more beautiful. She was always polished, always radiant. But mostly, her family and many friends will treasure her deep kindness, her generosity, her grace and wit, her way with candlesticks, monkey grass and her hats. Susie was a woman of thoughtfulness and faith; she truly had a servant's heart.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Garner McReynolds Petrie and Claire Samuels Petrie, her brother Garner McReynolds Petrie, Jr., and her former spouse, Noel C. Hunt III.
She is survived by her sister Ellen Petrie Burhans (David) of Richmond, Virginia, her brothers William Marshall Petrie (Lori) of Nashville, Tennessee and John Anthony Petrie of Louisville, Kentucky; her three children, Noel McReynolds Hunt (Stephanie) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Peter McLain Hunt (Kathleen) and Claire Hunt McVay (Wyatt) of Chattanooga; and ten beloved grandchildren: Hayley Hunt Wilkes (Matthew), Sally and Claire Hunt; Mac, Will and Jack Hunt; Kate, Wyatt, Hunter and Ally McVay. Her smile, her warmth, her extraordinary loveliness will be deeply missed by all.
Her family is grateful for the loving care provide by her dedicated team of caregivers and Hospice of Chattanooga.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family funeral will be held at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or one of the organizations mentioned above.
